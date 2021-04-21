'He can do wonders': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on 'great Indian talent' Lalit Yadav, defends sending him at No.4 vs MI

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant defended their decision to send young Lalit Yadav ahead of him in the chase against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2021 match in Chennai on Tuesday.

It was a bit of a surprise when Lalit Yadav walked in to bat at No.4 after Kieron Pollard had trapped Steve Smith plumb in front as many expected that it will be DC captain Rishabh Pant who will look to lead from the front in the 138-run target set by MI.

As it turned out, Lalit remained unbeaten on 22 off 25 balls as DC chased down MI’s target in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

After the match, Pant described Lalit as a 'great Indian talent' who they are 'trying to groom.'

"I think Lalit is a great Indian talent and we are looking to groom him. He can do wonders for us in a wicket like this," Pant said when asked about Lalit’s promotion ahead of him.

Lalit was impressive with the ball too. The all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, returned with figures of 1 for 17 in his 4 overs against MI.

Pant credited his bowling unit, especially experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra, for his side's victory.

Mishra snared four wickets as Delhi produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai to a below-par 137 for nine after they were 67 for 2 in 7 overs.

"Actually, when we started, we were a little under pressure. Mishy bhai (Amit Mishra) brought us back into the game," Pant said at the post-match presentation. "The bowlers did a fantastic job to stop them for 138 runs, because, yes, it is a low-scoring match but still it is a difficult pitch to bat on."

Mishra was ably supported by Avesh Khan (2/15), Lalit Yadav (1/17), Marcus Stoinis (1/20) and Kagiso Rabada (1/25).

Pant said they planned to restrict the opposition to 140-150, which he believed was chasable target on this two-paced wicket.

"As we like to talk it into the group that we will keep it simple, will take one match at a time. SO, we were thinking that we are going to restrict them at at-least 140-150, then we can chase that target," Pant said.

Chasing the total, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 42-ball 45 and added 53 runs with Steve Smith (33) for the second wicket. Once they back in the hut, Lalit Yadav (22) and Shimron Hetmyer (14) held their nerves to take DC home in 19.1 overs.

"From the first match (here), we've learnt that if you keep wickets in hand, you can chase any target in this wicket," said Pant after his side registered its third win from four games.

(With PTI inputs)