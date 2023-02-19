‘Rishabh Pant, if you’re listening…': Gavaskar's emotional message during commentary of India vs Australia 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant is far away from the action taking place between India and Australia in Delhi. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has just begun his recovery process after going under the knife following a horrific car crash just the stroke of New Year. He was supposed to be one of India's major players in their quest to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also qualify for the World Test Championship final. The road accident, however, ruled him out of the entire series. There is no confirmation about his return to cricket. A few days ago, he posted an update on his social media accounts, with photos of him walking with crutches. That gave in an indication that he is still some time away from resuming training.

That, however, did not mean Pant was away from the discussions. His name cropped up multiple times when India were struggling, having lost half their side with about 140 runs still to reach Australia's first innings total on Day 2 of the second Test match. How India would have liked him to be batting with Virat Kohli at that moment and attack the spinners. Pant has been one of India's most successful batters in this format for the last three or four years. The left-hander, in fact, was India's leading run-scorer in Tests last year.

Pant's remarkable numbers were flashed on-air multiple times when India were tottering at 139 for 7 at one stage. But his batting was not the only reason for the fans and experts to remember him. His chirpy nature behind the stumps was missed by Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary cricketer shared an emotional message for Pant in the commentary box during Australia's second innings.

"Australia are lucky that Rishabh Pant is not there. He would have had a fair bit to say, not necessarily to the batters but certainly to his teammates. Rishabh if you are listening, we are missing you, get well soon," Gavaskar said.

As far as the match is concerned, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin gave a spectacular rearguard response to help India overcome Nathan Lyon's spin masterclass as the hosts nearly matched Australia's first-innings 263.

Patel smashed 74 and dominated his 114-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ashwin to help India post 262 all out having slumped to 139-7 in the second session.

Australia moved to 61-1 in the final 12 overs of the day though they lost Usman Khawaja, their top scorer in the first innings, to a stunning reflex catch at leg slip by Shreyas Iyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON