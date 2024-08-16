Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma set to give a dazzling start to Delhi Premier League for Purani Dilli 6

India's stalwarts Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma are geared up to amaze fans with their impeccable skills as Purani Dilli 6 get ready to fire in the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) which is set to get underway from Saturday at Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot(PTI)

Purani Dilli 6 will face South Delhi Superstarz (DPL) in the Delhi Premier League's opening match on Saturday to mark the beginning of the inaugural edition of the tournament. The opening match is scheduled for August 17 at 8:30 PM, with subsequent games at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Purani Dilli 6 consists of a formidable squad built around the explosive gloveman Rishabh Pant and the experienced Ishant Sharma. The franchise also picked the services of all-rounders Lalit Yadav and Shivam Sharma.

The team also bagged 20-year-old opening batter Arpit Rana, who bowls handy off-spin and also right-arm pace-bowling all-rounder Prince Yadav.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia said, "We are thrilled to kick off the DPL with such an exciting lineup. Having Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant on our side brings tremendous experience and skill, which has inspired and motivated our younger players. We are confident that Purani Dilli 6 will make a strong impact in the league."

The first edition of the Delhi Premier League will feature 40 matches, including 33 men's and 7 women's games, all held at the prestigious Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, promising thrilling cricketing action for fans and players alike.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.