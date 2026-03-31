Rishabh Pant issues strict instructions to Digvesh Rathi for IPL 2026, but LSG spinner defiant: ‘Nobody can stop me’

Expect more of the same when Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi takes the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. The mystery spinner had a breakthrough season for the franchise last year, taking 14 wickets in 13 matches. However, it was not his spells that garnered the most attention; it was his over-the-top celebrations. The 26-year-old did not shy away from giving away a send-off or two by bringing out the iconic notebook celebration. The young spinner was punished by the IPL Governing Council three times, including a one-match suspension; however, this did not deter him. Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi was punished thrice for 'notebook' celebration in IPL 2026. (REUTERS)

Rathi was also involved in a heated altercation with Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma. The young batter from Punjab did not take kindly to the notebook celebration, and he rushed back to the middle to exchange a word or two with Rathi.

However, Rathi has no plans of discontinuing his notebook celebration. He also has the support of his coach, Justin Langer, and captain, Rishabh Pant. However, there is just one rider: he shouldn't do anything that gets him banned.

Also Read: Digvesh Rathi hurls abuse after Nitish Rana brings out his version of notebook celebration; both nearly exchange blows “I didn't intend to disrespect anyone then, and neither do I want to now. But nobody can stop me from celebrating. If a batter can celebrate after scoring a hundred by putting their helmet on top of their bat and so on, then I can celebrate too,” Rathi told ESPNcricinfo.

“The only thing Rishabh bhai and the management have told me is 'you continue being your most authentic self, but just don't get banned',” he added.

Speaking of Rathi, he was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for the first time in IPL 2025, and the punishment was later raised to 50 per cent. His third offence led to him being fined 50 per cent of his match fees again. Moreover, he was also handed a one-match suspension.

Rathi picked up five demerit points in IPL 2025, all under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct. According to the guidelines, four demerit points equal one suspension point, meaning players must sit out one match when that mark is reached.

Why does Rathi need to be careful? The demerit points on an individual's record remain for 36 months; hence, Rathi would have to be careful this IPL season. Eight demerit points will lead to a two-match suspension, while 11 points will result in a three-match suspension.

Rathi was even involved in a heated tussle with Nitish Rana in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) last year. The two almost came to blows, and had to be separated by the umpires and the rest of the playing members.

Coincidentally, Rathi and Rana would be in action on Wednesday, April 1 as LSG would play their opening match against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana.