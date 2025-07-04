Rishabh Pant launches protest, Shubman Gill complains against Harry Brook: ‘Can’t push the batter,' says umpire

Whether it is batting as a pair or ushering in the new dawn of Indian cricket as the flag bearers in the field, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have been at the forefront in this England tour. Pant hit centuries in both innings of the first Test. His partnership with Gill, who got his then-highest Test score, erased all doubts about the future of India's batting unit after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In the second Test in Birmingham, Pant did not get a big score but Gill went on to break a plethora of records with a staggering 269-run knock. Their partnership with the bat was brief but effective. England's Harry Brook plays a shot as Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill look on(AP)

In the field, Gill and Pant have been hunting in pairs. That is generally a terminology reserved for bowlers, but the Indian captain and vice-captain have been doing a splendid job keeping the English batters on their toes. Towards the end of Day 2, Pant and Gill worked in tandem to put the pressure right back on Harry Brook, who was trying to waste time.

Brook tried his best to ensure the 19th over of England's innings, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, was the last of the day. In order to do that, he resorted to classic time-wasting tactics. After facing the first ball, Brook went away and adjusted his gloves. He did the same after the third ball of the over, which did not go down well with Rishabh Pant.

"Bowler is ready," Pant told the umpire, who took note of it and advised Brook to take strike instead of wasting time. After facing the next ball, Brook went to the middle of the pitch to tap it.

"What is this? Every ball? He's taking time to get ready every ball," Pant screamed with his arms spread. Jadeja bowled the next ball and Brook defended it. Despite Brooj's desperate attempts, Jadeja managed to complete the over with one minute still to go before the scheduled close of play. That was enough for the umpires to squeeze in another over.

As the players were switching ends, India captain Shubman Gill decided to complain to the umpire about Brook's time-wasting tactics. "I can't (physically) push the batter," the umpire replied, trying to make Gill understand that they have already warned Brook.

Joe Root and Brook safely negotiated the last over bowled by Prasidh Krishna as England went to stumps at 77/3, trailing India by a massive 510 runs.

This was not the first time Gill and Brook had been at each other. Just over an hour ago, Brook had a few friendly words to say to Gill, who was looking for his maiden triple century. The stump mic didn't catch the entire episode, but it caught Brook telling Gill, "290s are the hardest."

Moments later, Gill was dismissed for 269 while trying to pull a Josh Tongue delivery. His record-breaking knock, however, was enough to help India post 587 after being invited to bat by England captain Ben Stokes.