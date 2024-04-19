Rishabh Pant lives up to Tim Paine’s ‘babysitter’ label in heartwarming video with children of Delhi Capitals’ teammates

Once called a 'babysitter' by former Australia captain Tim Paine, Rishabh Pant has been living up to that tagline. Delhi Capitals proved the label once again with an adorable video of their captain on social media. DC shared a wholesome video of Rishabh Pant.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Pant can be seen indulging in a friendly wholesome interaction with the children of his team's overseas cricketers.

Here is the video:

The babysitter tag came during India's tour of Australia in 2019, when Paine sledged Pant. Paine asked Pant if he could babysit for him and for his wife after the series. It was followed by Paine's wife posting a photograph on Instagram with Pant, and their children. Paine's wife's post went viral and became a part of cricketing folklore.

During a BBL match in 2020, when Paine was commentating, he was asked about the incident. He revealed, "Well Ricky (Ponting) knows him quite well - one, he's very, very good, but two, we found out early in that series that sledging him was a waste of time."

"It just didn't bother him, but what we found was that you could get a real lapse of concentration out of him so we went a bit that way. So I just tried to put him off and talk rubbish to try and get him involved because he was likely to play a poor shot at time. But he's a seriously talented player," he further added.

DC are currently sixth in the IPL 2024 points table with six points in seven matches. They defeated Gujarat Titans in their latest fixture on Wednesday, to make it back-to-back wins. Chasing 90, DC eased to 92/4 in 8.5 overs as Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) remained unbeaten. Initially, Mukesh Kumar's 3/14 helped DC bowl out GT for 89 runs in 17.3 overs.