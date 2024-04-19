Dale Steyn's girlfriend says 'TV is broken' as South Africa legend 'engulfed' by MS Dhoni's IPL exploits

IPL 2024 is probably MS Dhoni's swansong year, with many fans and experts expecting the India legend to retire from all forms of cricket after the ongoing season. The wicketkeeper-batter handed away captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad prior to IPL 2024, and has remained a key figure in his side's playing XI. Dale Steyn made a staggering statement on MS Dhoni.(IPL)

The 42-year-old has barely featured with the bat for CSK this season, due to his position lower down the batting order. In four innings, he has registered 59 runs, with a high score of 37*.

Speaking on Dhoni's impact, South Africa legend Dale Steyn said, "Not only has it engulfed the IPL. That's engulfed many South Africa and myself, to be honest with you, I don't watch a lot of TV, but I seem to be glued to the seat when the IPL is on my girlfriend says that my TV is broken, it's stuck on cricket right now IPL and watching MS the other night. That's exactly what we want to do."

"You know, I've been on the receiving end of it before. I've watched it from a fan's point of view, I loved it. I mean, I am a much better mood because of what I've just seen. So can we get more of MS Dhoni out in the middle? That would be great," he further added.

Against MI in CSK's previous outing, his unbeaten quick-fire blitz proved to be the difference as they won by 20 runs.

Coming in to bat in the final over of the first innings and with four deliveries to go, the wicketkeeper-batter smoked Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes and a double, which powered CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 207, MI reached 186/6 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten ton from Rohit Sharma (105*). Meanwhile Matheesha Pathirana took four wickets for CSK. CSK face Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2024 match on Friday, and all eyes will once be on Dhoni, who will look to help his side to another win.