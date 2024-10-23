Rishabh Pant may become captain of new team in IPL as Delhi Capitals unsure about retaining him: Report

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant looked like a sure shot retention for Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming deadline and IPL mega auction. However, a report in the Times of India has now revealed some startling details, and whether the Delhi Capitals would be retained by the franchise or not, is a question on everyone's minds. Just months back, Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal had declared that Pant would be their top retention, but looks like, the plan has gone completely off-track. Rishabh Pant plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium(PTI)

As per The Times of India, Delhi Capitals are now taking their time to finalise the decision surrounding Pant due to the major overhaul in the running of the franchise's operations, with the GMR group now being in-charge of the franchise for the next two years.

The same report states that the franchise does want to retain Pant but certain modalities need to be worked out with JSW and GMR splitting responsibilities for the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are also interested in having Rishabh Pant as their captaincy candidate, and now the ball is firmly in the hands of Delhi Capitals.

JSW, GMR decide to manage Delhi Capitals on rotational basis

Earlier, it was announced that GMR and JSW will be taking turns to run Delhi Capitals for two years at a stretch.

As per the agreed arrangement, Delhi Capitals will be run by GMR for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the IPL, while JSW will be operating the WPL (Women’s Premier League) team and the Pretoria Capitals for those two years.

Recently, Venugopal Rao and Hemang Badani was announced as the director of cricket and head coach of Delhi Capitals. Sourav Ganguly was announced as the head of cricket at JSW Sports.

Ganguly will now be handling the women’s team and the Pretoria outfit for the next couple of years. He is unlikely to have any role in the regular functioning of the men’s team during this period.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision. JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects," Ganguly said in a statement.

On the other hand, JSW founder Parth Jindal said, "Dada has always had a special place at JSW Sports. For us, he is family first and then the cricketing icon that he is. I’ve said this in the past and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport. I am both humbled and delighted that Dada will now head all things cricket for JSW Sports in his role as director.”