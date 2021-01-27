Rishabh Pant meets MS Dhoni after landing in India, Sakshi shares candid photo on Instagram

There may be a lot of talk about Rishabh Pant facing a daunting task of trying to fill MS Dhoni’s shoes but the current India wicket-keeper batsman has always shared a strong bond with the former India captain. A browse through MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi’s Instagram account will erase all doubts - if there ever was any - about the relation between Pant and Dhoni.

Pant, who played a crucial role in India’s historic 2-1 series victory in Australia, met Dhoni and Sakshi a few days after landing in Delhi.

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share a candid photograph of the trio enjoying some personal time.





Pant has been under a lot of pressure ever since the attacking the left-hander made his India debut. The pressure went up several notches when Dhoni finally decided to retire from international cricket in August last year after more than a year’s absence from international cricket.

Pant too did not enjoy great success at the international level. From being the first-choice keeper after Dhoni, he lost his place in the XI in all three formats of the game.

The 23-year-old however, turned things around in the recently-concluded Australia series. Pant’s blistering innings of 97 in the third Test in Sydney helped in draw the game while his unbeaten 89 on a fifth-day track in Brisbane took India to a historic win to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Right now it is the biggest moment in my cricket life. I am also amazed. Because as a player you always dream of doing something like this – doing well yourself and helping your team win in a great occasion. Now it has happened,” Pant told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

When asked about if the constant chop and change affects his rhythm as a player, he said: “I try and not focus on the cricket when I am down,” says Pant. “You need to give yourself some space also. So, that’s what I do and I keep reminding myself that, ‘you are good, you can do well’. I just try and give belief to myself. That helps me to move on from the past.”