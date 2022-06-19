'He might be captain but who knows. This Team India keeps changing...': Ex-Indian batter rings warning bell for Pant

The Indian team made a staggering comeback in the T20I series against South Africa, leveling 2-2 after conceding successive defeats and forcing a decider in Bengaluru. Many have applauded wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for his captaincy as India mounted a brilliant return in the series, but his batting form remains a big concern for the team management. In four T20Is, Pant has scored only 57 runs and on three occasions, he was dismissed while chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'He's putting lot of pressure on selectors, captain, coach': Smith names one India youngster favourite for T20 WC berth

Many former cricketers including legendary captain Sunil Gavaskar had criticised Pant for repeating his mistakes, and now, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has issued a stern warning for the youngster. As he discussed Pant's errors in the T20I series, Chopra suggested that a failure to correct his mistakes might also cost him a place in the side.

“More than his form, he is falling prey to South Africa’s strategy. That’s the big question. The visitors are bowling outside the off-stump repeatedly and he gets trapped. As we have discussed already, there are two options to play those deliveries. Either you move a bit and play it over long-off or play it down the ground towards the off side,” the former India opener said on his official YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Getting out, in the same way, is a big question. He might be the captain for now but who knows… because this Team India keeps changes on the basis of individual performances. So, Pant has to get back on the saddle because after this (South Africa T20Is) he won’t play in Ireland. Instead, he will go to England for the 5th Test. He needs the form,” Chopra added.

Pant was India's first-choice wicketkeeper in the previous year's T20 World Cup. However, in the ongoing series, youngster Ishan Kishan and senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik have produced impressive performances with the bat, ringing warning bells for the 24-year-old Pant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON