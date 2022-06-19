'He's putting lot of pressure on selectors, captain, coach': Smith names one India youngster favourite for T20 WC berth

Team India registered a brilliant comeback in the T20I series against South Africa, coming from 0-2 down to level the series with the final game on Sunday in Bengaluru. While a number of players stepped up for India across the four T20Is, young opener Ishan Kishan was among the runs in all the games for the side. Barring the previous game where Ishan struggled to get going, the youngster slammed two half-centuries, and is currently the highest run-scorer in the series (191 runs in 4 games at strike rate of 146.92).

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith spoke in detail about the young left-handed batter while discussing India's T20 World Cup prospects. The global tournament takes place in October-November in Australia, and Smith said that Ishan is doing all he can to secure a berth in the squad for the tournament.

“He's doing what he can do. All you can do as a young player is perform, and he's doing it. He's putting his hand up, and he's applying a lot of pressure on the selectors, the captains, the coaches,” Smith said on cricket.com.

"You have to be aware that in the background, there are very experienced and very successful cricketers who will come back into this Indian lineup. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli is around, I don't what the plan in the T20 cricket with him is.

“There are lot of question marks on the combination that the Indian team will set up. But what Ishan Kishan can do is perform, and that's what he's doing very well.”

While all-format captain Rohit and Virat Kohli were rested for the South Africa T20Is, KL Rahul faced an injury a day before the first game that ruled him out of the series. Ishan, meanwhile, is also the part of the T20I squad for the two-T20I series against Ireland later this month.

