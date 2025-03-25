Rishabh Pant pushes Kuldeep Yadav out of crease, removes bails in banter right before Ashutosh Sharma mayhem

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant was in a relaxed mode as his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, stood far from victory in their IPL 2025 clash on Monday in Vizag. The task became even more difficult with Delhi losing their eighth wicket at the start of the 18th over, leaving them with 39 to win from just 17 balls. Pant, hence, playfully engaged in a light-hearted banter with India teammate Kuldeep Yadav upon his arrival to the crease. But little did he know what awaited him. Rishabh Pant involved in light-hearted banter with Kuldeep Yadav

It happened during the second ball of the 18th over of the match when Ravi Bishnoi dished out a flat delivery on off. Kuldeep looked to cut off the back foot, but chopped it in front of the wicketkeeper. Pant collected the ball quickly as Kuldeep held his pose. The LSG captain then pushed Kuldeep out of the crease as the latter fell to the ground, before Pant removed the bails. It was eventually DC who had the last laugh.

Ashutosh Sharma mayhem in Vizag

The former Punjab Kings batter, who featured as an impact substitute in his debut for Delhi, was put on strike in the fourth ball of the 18th over and took Bishnoi to the cleaners, smashing two sixes and a boundary in the remaining balls.

Delhi lost another wicket in the penultimate over, but Ashutosh remained unfazed as he took on Prince Yadav to hit a four and six, which reduced the equation down to six needed in the final over. He eventually ended the chase with a six against Shahbaz Ahmed in the third ball of the final over.

After the match, Ashutosh said his "belief" in himself was the key factor behind pulling off the heist in their season opener.

"I learned from the last year because there were a few games where I couldn't finish the game, so I have been focusing on finishing games, even in domestic cricket. I have a lot of belief in myself that if I play till the last over and the last ball, anything can happen," he said after winning the Player of the Match award.

You just have to stay calm, believe, and think about what shots you can play that you have practised, so that's what I did today," he added.