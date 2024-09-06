Rishabh Pant reminded of ex-Australia stars' comments ahead of BGT series as India's 2021 hero addresses 'pressure'

India is set for a high-stakes tour of Australia later this year, where they will play a challenging five-Test series, aiming to secure a historic hat-trick of series victories Down Under. The Indian team first etched their name in history under Virat Kohli's captaincy in 2020/21, becoming the first Asian side to win a Test series on Australian soil. Just two years later, an injury-ravaged Indian squad defied expectations to clinch another memorable 2-1 series win. This time, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian charge, but the task ahead is daunting. Rishabh Pant during the Brisbane Test in 2021(AP)

As India gears up for this crucial tour, questions loom over India's ability to replicate their past success. Australian cricket legends, including Ricky Ponting, have stated that it would be difficult for India to replicate their past successes, predicting that this series will be their toughest yet.

Rishabh Pant, the star Indian wicketkeeper-batter who was the hero for India in their last series win in Australia, spoke in detail about the series as he gears up for a return to the longest format. Since returning to cricket earlier this year, Pant has played in both white-ball formats for the national team, while also playing a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph in June. The 26-year-old is now featuring in the Duleep Trophy to prepare for the home season, which kickstarts with a two-Test series against Bangladesh later this month.

In an interview with JioCinema, Pant was reminded of the comments from former Australian cricketers about the upcoming India tour, and was asked whether he feels the pressure – particularly after playing a key role in India's 2-1 win in the previous tour.

“I feel the pressure is always there because you can't take any match lightly in international cricket,” Pant said.

“The margins are pretty small at this level. There isn't much gap between teams. You can only give your 100 per cent and take the result on your chin. That is the thought process that I believe in,” he further stated.

Pant's unbeaten 89 in the final innings of the Gabba Test – which India won by three wickets – etched its name in history during the previous tour. It was a knock which earned India a series win, and also inflicted a first Test defeat for Australia in Brisbane since 1989.

Pant on the home season

India will play a total of 10 Tests within the next five months as the series against Bangladesh will be followed by three Tests against New Zealand at home in October-November before moving to Australia for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Asian countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka perform well in Asian conditions because they are accustomed to the wickets,” Pant said.

“As the Indian cricket team, we focus solely on our own standards and how we can improve. Regardless of the opposition, we strive to play with the same intensity and give our 100 percent every single day,” he said.

“It is very important for us to play domestic cricket because as a cricketer, match practice is always very important,” he said.