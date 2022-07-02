Rishabh Pant replies to Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and other India greats but reserves best comment for Sehwag

Rishabh Pant is an entertainer both on and off the field. There are no two sides to him. He lives life with a smile and carries the same on the field. After the who's who of Indian cricket lauded the left-hander for his outstanding counterattacking hundred on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Pant took time to reply to most of them. He thanked the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan but reserved the best reply for Virender Sehwag.

Replying to Sehwag's "greatest entertainer of the world" remark which the former India opener shared with a meme from MS Dhoni's biopic, Pant said Sehwag is "one of the greatest."

"@virendersehwag bhaiya .. love this. 😂😂 you are one of the greatest and one of the best," tweeted Pant.

Pant scored the fastest hundred by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests and ended up with 146 off 111 balls. He stiched a 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (83*) to bail India out of trouble after they were reduced to 98 for five.

The record partnership of 222 runs in 239 balls was shared between the two for the sixth wicket, which was the highest partnership by an Indian team in England. This was also India's joint fourth-highest partnership in Test cricket.

Talking at a post-match press conference about his record-breaking 222-runs partnership stand with Jadeja, Pant said, "The discussion between Jadeja and me was that we seek partnership. I was just talking about building a partnership with Jadeja and we were like let's try for a partnership."

"I never take it as a favourite opposition. I do not think much about the opposition. I focus mostly on playing my game. When a bowler pitches the ball consistently in one spot I try to step out. play unconventional shots to unsettle the bowlers," he said.

