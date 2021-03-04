IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Rishabh Pant tries to get under Zak Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: Rishabh Pant tries to get under Zak Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH

India vs England: England opener Zak Crawley was in the middle and England had already lost Dom Sibley cheaply. Crawley was being tentative against wicket-taking bowler Axar Patel, and seeing the same, Pant started distracting the batsman.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:05 PM IST

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is known for his on-field tactics behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper has been seen keeping the team pumped up while bowling as he continues to distract the batsman with words, and keeps advicing the bowlers on how to bowl. Pant's sledging from behind the stumps has often reaped rewards, with one such coming on Day 1 of the 4th Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 - LIVE!

England opener Zak Crawley was in the middle and England had already lost Dom Sibley cheaply. Crawley was being tentative against wicket-taking bowler Axar Patel, and seeing the same, Pant started distracting the batsman.

In the middle of the 7th over, Pant started telling Axar - "someone is getting angry, someone is getting angry here," as Crawley took the crease. "Come on, let's go," Pant added.

On the very next ball, Crawley stepped up to Axar on a straighter delivery and skied it into the air. The ball landed straight in Mohammed Siraj's hands. The England opener had to return to the hut after scoring just 9 runs.

England lost three wickets in the first session, with Siraj getting rid of captain Joe Root. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes settled down the visitors after the third wicket, but the former was dismissed by Siraj soon after the Lunch break.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Axar Patel celebrates the fall of a wicket with his teammates on first day of the fourth Test(Twitter/BCCI)
Axar Patel celebrates the fall of a wicket with his teammates on first day of the fourth Test(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • India vs England: The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSL(PCB)
PSL(PCB)
cricket

PSL postponed with immediate effect due to Covid-19 outbreak

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • The ongoing Pakistan Super League was on Thursday postponed with immediate effect
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs, the three batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. (Getty/ICC)
Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs, the three batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. (Getty/ICC)
cricket

Yuvraj, Gibbs react after Pollard joins them in hitting six sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)
cricket

Pant tries to get under Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:05 PM IST
India vs England: England opener Zak Crawley was in the middle and England had already lost Dom Sibley cheaply. Crawley was being tentative against wicket-taking bowler Axar Patel, and seeing the same, Pant started distracting the batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Graeme Swann feels Kohli's India still has some distance to cover. (Getty Images)
Graeme Swann feels Kohli's India still has some distance to cover. (Getty Images)
cricket

The Indian team of 2012 was way better than the one today: Graeme Swann

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons the current Indian team still has a long way to go before being called the greatest Indian team of all time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchange words. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchange words. (BCCI)
cricket

'It can spill over': Gavaskar lauds umpires for ending Kohli-Stokes exchange

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports' during the Lunch break, Sunil Gavaskar said that things like that (Virat Kohli-Ben Stokes exchange) could spill over, and hence it was a nice job done there by the umpires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Decision Review System has created quite the buzz. (Getty Images)
The Decision Review System has created quite the buzz. (Getty Images)
cricket

Decision Review System (DRS): Taking maybe with a yes or no

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Technology in cricket went from enriching TV viewing to a full-fledged review system, and despite technology updates DRS still will have to live with grey areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard.(Twitter/Windies Cricket)
Kieron Pollard.(Twitter/Windies Cricket)
cricket

'Polly, take a chance': How Pollard smashed 6 sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Pollard is only the 2nd player to do so after Yuvraj in the shortest format. Pollard's hammering set the way for Windies to win the match by 4 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
cricket

Dhoni in Chennai; CSK training camp for IPL-2021 likely from Mar 9

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:27 AM IST
CSK tweeted a picture of Dhoni at the airport and wrote: "Thalai-Vaa! Smile with the Mass(k) on! Super Night! #DenComing #WhistlePodu #Yellove."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli had a rather long and heated exchange. (AFP)
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli had a rather long and heated exchange. (AFP)
cricket

4th Test: Kohli and Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • India vs England: Kohli and Stokes were involved in a bit of an episode, which looked to be getting out of hands before the exchange was broken off by the on-field umpires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

3 more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in PSL

AP, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Defending champions Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets while Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by 22 runs on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel celebrates the fall of a wicket with his teammates on first day of the fourth Test(Twitter/BCCI)
Axar Patel celebrates the fall of a wicket with his teammates on first day of the fourth Test(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • India vs England: The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel has picked up 18 wickets in his first two Tests.(BCCI)
Axar Patel has picked up 18 wickets in his first two Tests.(BCCI)
cricket

'Don't worry about that one': Laxman's advice to England about tackling Axar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • India vs England: Laxman, one of the best batsmen against spin of all time, explained what England are doing wrong against Axar and how they can play the left-arm spinner better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli: File Photo(HT Archive)
Indian captain Virat Kohli: File Photo(HT Archive)
cricket

Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:19 AM IST
India vs England: As Kohli stepped out for toss in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it became his 60th Test as the skipper of India, and as a result, he equalled Dhoni's record.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how the pitch looks for the 4th Test. (BCCI)
Here's how the pitch looks for the 4th Test. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:01 AM IST
  • The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File photo of former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • India vs England: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has maintained that the surfaces might have helped spinners but they weren't unplayable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP