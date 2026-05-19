Rishabh Pant stripped of Test vice captaincy, loses ODI place

Mumbai: After the rumble and frenzy of the IPL, a low-key home series against Afghanistan would be ideal. The squad selection, therefore, should have been routine, with only workload management rests to be checked. But it’s not Indian cricket if there is zero turbulence.

File image of Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League. (PTI)

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Rishabh Pant came across as the biggest casualty in India’s Test and ODI squad announcement on Tuesday. Not only did the left-handed wicket-keeper batter lose his spot from the ODI squad, but he was also stripped of Test vice-captaincy.

Announced as Shubman Gill’s deputy for last year’s Test tour of England, Pant was tipped as one “who will take the team forward” in the transitioning phase. Six Test outings later - one of which he captained India, in Gill’s absence - Pant has lost the vote, at least, so far as leadership stakes are concerned.

“I mean, Rishabh is an incredible Test player. Obviously, he is not part of the ODI squad at the moment,” said Chief selector Ajit Agarkar in an online interaction. “We want him to become the best Test player that he has always been. I don’t think there is any concern with his spot in the Test team. He is one of our main batters in that line-up.”

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{{^usCountry}} Strong words of support that don’t fully convey the growing gap between expectation and reality regarding Pant, the cricketer. In the England Test series, Pant was brave. He batted with a broken foot and scored runs with all his unorthodoxy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strong words of support that don’t fully convey the growing gap between expectation and reality regarding Pant, the cricketer. In the England Test series, Pant was brave. He batted with a broken foot and scored runs with all his unorthodoxy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When he returned from injury in the home Tests against South Africa, familiar concerns around his shot selection gained prominence. He was named in the ODI series, but later withdrawn due to injury. Now, he doesn’t find a place back in a format where he only averages 33 in 31 ODIs. Having endured a mediocre IPL and appearing uninspiring as a leader to many, the carefree cricketer that he is, is left with plenty to work on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When he returned from injury in the home Tests against South Africa, familiar concerns around his shot selection gained prominence. He was named in the ODI series, but later withdrawn due to injury. Now, he doesn’t find a place back in a format where he only averages 33 in 31 ODIs. Having endured a mediocre IPL and appearing uninspiring as a leader to many, the carefree cricketer that he is, is left with plenty to work on. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Such a quick leadership change — removing Gill as vice-captain and player ahead of the T20 World Cup — also indicates the management style of Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such a quick leadership change — removing Gill as vice-captain and player ahead of the T20 World Cup — also indicates the management style of Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. {{/usCountry}}

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Gill’s deputy in Tests for now, will be Indian cricket’s man Friday, the 34-year-old KL Rahul. “I mean, KL has been Test captain before,” said Agarkar. “Futuristic? That’s the best option we think at this point that we have as far as vice-captain with experience.”

Bumrah, Jadeja rested

Gill, who will resume leadership duties in the Test and ODI formats, will have to do without the services of the rested Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the one-off Test on June 6 and Mohammed Siraj in the three ODIs to follow.

That opened up opportunities to blood new talent in the bowling ranks. Tall left-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar gets a call-up in both formats. Orthodox left-arm spin all-rounders Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey were picked from the fringes and will get to push for a Test debut, with Axar Patel left out.

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Brar’s selection in the ODI squad is significant as the selectors spread the net wide to pick bowlers for next year’s World Cup in South African conditions. Also earning a chance is the impressive LSG pacer Prince Yadav, who will join Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Harsh Dubey’s selection in the ODI mix sends a message to the likes of Jadeja and Axar, who have failed to deliver match-winning performances in recent outings. “With 15-16 months left to the World Cup, we want to obviously try and assess what our options are, particularly keeping in mind the conditions in South Africa and to give a little bit of exposure to some of the newer guys,” said Agarkar. “We know what Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel can do.”

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J&K pacer Auqib Nabi (the top wicket-taker among pacers for two consecutive Ranji seasons) would be particularly disappointed that he missed out. The chief selector said Nabi came close but missed out. He may have to do more in the upcoming A series.

Shami and Sooryavanshi

With Mohammed Shami’s name not discussed, it increasingly appears, it could be the end of the road for one of India’s most prominent seam bowlers over the past decade.

At the other end of the spectrum, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait too. “We have picked him for the A team. Someone so young and obviously shown so much promise, you keep trying to give him (chances) to gain that experience,” the Chief selector said. “Let’s not forget, there is Yashasvi Jaiswal who is not part of the ODI set-up. So, as impressive as Sooryavanshi has been, there are other guys who have done as well for India.”

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Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, yet to fully recover from hamstring and back injuries, have been picked subject to fitness.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani ...Read More Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT. Read Less

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