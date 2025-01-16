Menu Explore
Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi on Ranii Trophy return; still no update on Virat Kohli as DDCA to name squad on Friday

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 16, 2025 03:41 PM IST

In a major update for Delhi, they will reportedly be led by Rishabh Pant for the match against Saurashtra, amid no update on Virat Kohli's availability.

With the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy slated to get underway from January 23 onwards with the final phase of the group stage, Delhi face a must-win scenario in their upcoming fixture against Saurashtra. The side managed just one win in five matches in the first half of the season, where three other games ended in a draw. However, in a major update for Delhi, they will reportedly be led by Rishabh Pant for the match against Saurashtra, amid no update on Virat Kohli's availability.

India's Virat Kohli, right, and Rishabh Pant walks towards pavilion after a match.(AP)
India's Virat Kohli, right, and Rishabh Pant walks towards pavilion after a match.(AP)

In a report by the Times of India on Thursday, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will likely pick their squad for the next Ranji Trophy match on Friday (January 17), which will see the return of Pant to the tournament after a gap of seven years. The last time the India wicketkeeper-batter played a Ranji Trophy match was in the 2017-2018 season finale against Vidarbha.

"A selection meeting will happen in the afternoon tomorrow and it's likely that Rishabh Pant will be the skipper for the away game versus Saurashtra," a senior DDCA official told the national daily.

No update on Virat Kohli

The former India captain was named in the probable list for Delhi's next two group games of the Ranji Trophy. But he has yet to make himself available for the tournament.

There was a huge uproar over the absence of India's mainstay Test batters from domestic cricket over the years after the national team lost back-to-back series over the last three months, one of them being an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand. Kohli was among the batters who came under fire. While he did manage a century in the Perth opener against Australia in November, he managed just 90 runs in the remaining innings, which was largely caused by his struggles outside the off-stump.

Delhi still have one more group game remaining, barring the match against Saurashtra. They will play their final group game against Railways, starting January 30.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
