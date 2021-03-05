'He will be an all-time great in all formats': Sourav Ganguly's big prediction for India's Rishabh Pant

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was bowled over by Rishabh Pant’s attacking hundred on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test match against England in Ahmedabad. Lauding Pant for his brilliant innings, Ganguly predicted that the left-hander will be an ‘all-time great in all formats of the game’.

"How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner. thats why will be match winner and special," wrote Ganguly on Twitter.

Ganguly’s comments came after Pant slammed his third Test hundred and first in India to place hosts in a comfortable position at the end of Day 2. India reached 294 for 7 at stumps, enjoying a lead of 89 runs.

Pant scored 101 off 118 balls in an innings that was a mixture of caution and aggression. The left-hander walked into bat at No.6 when India were in a spot of bother. He took his time, curbed his natural instincts and played the ball on his merit. But once England took the second new ball, there was no stopping Pant who launched an attack against England’s best bowler James Anderson.

The left-hander Pant completed his second fifty off only 33 deliveries and raised his century with a spectacular six over mid-wicket off Joe Root’s off-spin.

Pant hit a total of 13 fours and two sixes before he finally fell in Anderson’s third over with the second new ball when he pulled the ball hard to Root at mid-wicket.

Pant, who not so long ago lost his place in the playing eleven in all three formats, has made a stellar comeback which began with the Test series in Australia where his knocks formed the cornerstone of India's historic triumph.

He is also back in India's white-ball squad on the back of strong performances Down Under and in the ongoing series against England.

