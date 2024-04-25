'Rishabh Pant will get 20 off these last four': Ricky Ponting reveals dugout chat with DC stars after win over GT

Superstar Rishabh Pant emerged as the standout performer in the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday. As Pant was on a rampage, head coach Ricky Ponting revealed an intriguing conversation that took place in the dugout during the final over of DC's batting innings. Pant, in a sensational display of power-hitting, was in full flow, scoring 58 off 37 balls as he entered the last over with DC at 193/4. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant with head coach Ricky Ponting during a practice session (PTI)

What followed was a remarkable onslaught by Pant against veteran pacer Mohit Sharma, where he smashed an incredible 30 runs off the over, including four sixes and a boundary. This explosive finish propelled DC to a massive total of 224/4 in their 20 overs, which proved to be just enough for a four-run victory over GT.

Following their match, the IPL's official Twitter account released a video featuring post-game insights from Delhi Capitals. Head coach Ricky Ponting shared a captivating conversation that transpired in the dugout during Rishabh Pant's powerful innings.

"The boys in the dugout were saying with four balls left, we'll get 10-12 runs. I said no, Rishabh will get 20 off these last four deliveries. And he got 22," said Ponting. Pant, with a boundary and three booming sixes off the final four deliveries, validated Ponting's words.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also lauded Axar Patel's crucial knock at number 3. "He was going through ups and downs, not getting enough runs with the bat. And people always question him but he is someone but he is someone who always puts behind whatever is said about him and it's what I love about him. He is always there and puts his hand up whenever put under pressure or given a job and is there for the team," said Pant.

Axar Patel played a pivotal role for DC. Batting at number 3, he anchored the innings with a crucial 66 off 43 deliveries. His knock was particularly important as they were in a tricky situation at 44/3 in the sixth over. He then stitched together a game-changing 113-run partnership with Pant for the fourth wicket, rescuing the innings. Axar's impact extended beyond batting, as he also chipped in with a wicket and three impressive catches during the bowling innings.