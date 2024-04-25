Virat Kohli ends Rinku Singh's search for second bat after animated chat with KKR star at Eden Gardens

After teasing Rinku Singh for breaking his gifted bat in the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli apparently came up with an incredible gesture for the Kolkata Knight Riders star. In a video shared by Kolkata Knight Riders after their clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the cash-rich league, Rinku was quizzed about his animated chat with Kohli at Eden Gardens. Rinku had asked Kohli to give him another bat in the lead-up to RCB's away match against KKR(AFP-KKR)

For the unversed, Rinku recently revealed that he broke the bat given to the Indian power-hitter by Kohli. Rinku also asked Kohli to give him another bat in the lead-up to RCB's away match against KKR at the Eden Gardens. Kohli had gifted Rinku his willow when both teams first met in the IPL 2024 at Bengaluru. “You took a bat from me previously. Now you want second bat in second game? Because of you, I face consequences later,” Kohli told Rinku.

'Virat bhai Thank you'

After Kohli's fun chat with Rinku became an instant hit among the IPL fans, KKR thanked the former India skipper for gifting Rinku another bat. "Mil gaya bat Rinku ko! Virat bhai Thank you," KKR captioned their post on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the viral video, a fan asked Rinku about the new bat. Responding to the fan query, Rinku was all smiles as the Indian southpaw showed the new bat he received from the batting icon.

What happened in IPL clash between RCB and KKR?

Rinku scored 24 off 16 balls in KKR's one-run win over RCB at Eden Gardens. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed a half-century while a late flourish from Andre Russell powered KKR to 222-6 in 20 overs. Chasing the massive total at Eden Gardens, Kohli was outsmarted by Harshit Rana as his dismissal courted fresh controversy in the IPL. Will Jacks scored a 32-ball 55 while Rajat Patidar smashed 52 off 23 balls. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru mustered 221 in 20 overs as the visitors lost the match by just one run.