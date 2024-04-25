'There is Samson as option and Rahul...': Sanjay Manjrekar passes verdict on Rishabh Pant's selection debate for T20 WC

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was waiting to see Rishabh Pant play his trademark shots in his comeback season of the Indian Premier League. Famous for his six-hitting prowess, Pant made his return to competitive cricket at the IPL 2024 after a tragic car accident. Regaining top form on Wednesday in match No.40 of the cash-rich league, Pant propelled DC to a match-winning total with his captain's knock against Gujarat Titans. Manjrekar admitted that Pant is leading the selection race(AFP-ANI)

Boosting his chances of featuring for India at the T20 World Cup after the IPL 2024, Pant received Manjrekar's stamp of approval following his batting masterclass against the 2022 winners. Manjrekar admitted that Pant is leading the selection race for the wicketkeeper's post at the T20 World Cup. The former India batter also picked Pant in his playing XI for the ICC event.

‘There is a Sanju Samson as an option and KL Rahul…’

“The only reason why we are debating that is because of the option that we have. There is a Sanju Samson as an option and KL Rahul, two very exciting one but the thing about Rishabh Pant and that is why I will back him all the time in the 15, in the playing 11 as well come the big stage, Semi-final of T20 World Cup. This is a guy who will get you a hundred in 60 balls and win the game,” Manjrekar told Star Sports.

Pant smashed an unbeaten 88 to help DC post 224-4 in the 20-over contest. Skipper Pant enjoyed a 113-run stand with Axar Patel, who played a quick-fire knock of 66. Pant smashed 30 runs in Mohit Sharma's final over to hand him an unwanted record. Gloveman Pant became the fourth player on the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals. Pant has 92 dismissals in the IPL. The DC skipper is only behind MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Wriddhiman Saha on the elite list.

"Now that is something not too many In the Indian team will do it. We've seen the Indian team come into the final rounds and not quite deliver in the big matches Rishabh Pant is temperamentally just in a different kind of space where you know that kind of stage, platform Just allows him to flourish more. He just relaxes in that kind of a situation," he added.