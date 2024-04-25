Ambati Rayudu rages against fake news, clarifies stance after misquoted Gaikwad remark goes viral

Ambati Rayudu, the former cricketer, found himself at the centre of a controversy after false remarks attributed to him went viral following the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Rayudu, who retired from the IPL after the 2023 edition, was reportedly quoted criticizing CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for poor field placements that allegedly led to the team's defeat at the Chepauk. Rayudu expressed his disappointment at being misquoted and labelled the circulating quotes as "nonsense". (BCCI)

After CSK's loss to LSG by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, reports surfaced claiming that Rayudu had blamed Gaikwad for the defeat. Additionally, there were reports suggesting that Navjot Sidhu blamed MS Dhoni after CSK conceded the highest successful run-chase in Chennai in the IPL.

In response to these false remarks, Rayudu took to social media to set the record straight. He vehemently denied making any such comments and clarified that he was not even on commentary duties on the day in question. Instead, he humorously mentioned that he was busy "picking mangoes" at his farm during the match.

Taking to ‘X’ Rayudu “I was not even commentating on the said day... I was at my farm picking mangoes... please be responsible when writing something... don’t spread nonsense.”

CSK's playoff hopes hanging by a thread?

The journey of IPL 2024 for the Super Kings kicked off with impressive victories against RCB led by Faf du Plessis and GT captained by Shubman Gill. However, the defending champions faced a rollercoaster ride since then. Following a defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants, they slipped out of the top 4 positions in the standings. With 4 wins out of 8 games and a net run rate of +0.415, CSK currently sits in fifth place.

In the match against the Super Giants, skipper Gaikwad scored a brilliant century, and Shivam Dube's aggressive 66 off 27 balls boosted the team. However, Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 124 led the Super Giants to a thrilling victory, chasing down 211 runs with just 3 balls left. Next, Gaikwad's team faces Pat Cummins' Sunrisers on April 28 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, aiming to recover from recent setbacks and climb the IPL 2024 standings.