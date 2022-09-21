'Rishabh Pant would be picked in every team if I was selector': Australia great questions India's Playing XI in 1st T20I

India continued to wait on Rishabh Pant when they took on Australia in the 1st T20I on Tuesday in Mohali. Pant, whose place in India's T20I set-up has been a hot topic of debate, was left out of the Playing XI as Rohit Sharma persisted with Dinesh Karthik. The decision did not turn out exactly how India would have wanted to as Karthik was dismissed for 6 off 5 balls out LBW to Nathan Ellis. This adds to Karthik's increasing string of low scores in T20Is with his last four innings reading 7, 6, 12 and 1 not out.

Karthik and Pant have been at the centre of India's toss-up for the wicketkeeper slot. They were tried back-and-forth during the Asia Cup, with neither batter getting an extended run. While both have been picked in India's T20 World Cup squad, it looks likely that the management is perhaps slightly more tilted in Karthik's favour. However, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden does not entirely agree with it and believes that no matter what the circumstances be, Pant is a must-have for India in all three formats.

Also Read - 'I feel for Rohit Sharma': Jadeja's blunt reaction to India's 1st T20 loss, 'Things went wrong throughout that innings'

"Rishabh Pant would be picked in every side if I was the selector. He is just the future. He needs to be backed and needs time. Even if it's through runs or form, he should be there in my opinion. He is a superior player in pretty much every way and aspect," Hayden said on air during the 1st T20I," Pant said before the start of the India vs Australia T20I for host broadcaster Star.

Weighing in on Australia's Playing XI, whose highlight was the debut of Tim David, Hayden reserved special praise for Josh Inglis, comparing him to David Warner and backed youngsters like him to step up in the absence of the Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh trio.

"They are a depleted side but the reality of it is that they have got to dig deep. We have got to look towards what is next in the line-up. Young Inglis is such an exciting and young player. He is almost like a mirror-image of David Warner. He is a right-handed version. He cuts, he pulls, he lays back and when it comes his way, he hits it through the on-side. He is also a very good powerful player," he added.

