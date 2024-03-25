Riyan Parag addresses criticism against him after LSG knock in new-look RR role: 'Tough to support someone like me'

Riyan Parag opened up on the criticism he faced in the past couple of years as he is raring to repay the faith Rajasthan Royals have shown in him since he joined them in 2019. Parag has scored 643 runs for RR in 55 matches at an average of 16.92. Despite his superb show in domestic cricket, Parag has struggled to replicate the same in the cash-rich league. Riyan Parag played an impressive 43-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajasthan continued to put faith in Parag this season and promoted him to the number 4 spot as it worked for him in their first match of the season. The Assam batter smashed 43 runs off 29 balls which was laced with three sixes and a four.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Parag talked about himself and admitted that he is a different character and doesn't care much about others' opinions.

"It's tough to support someone like me. I am a different character, I do things a different way. I couldn't care less to be honest, if I think I am happy in my mind, if I think I've prepared well and giving myself the best shot to go out there and perform, I am happy. It's tough but they've (RR) stood by me and hopefully I can repay them," Parag said in a video posted by IPL on its social media accounts.

The 22-year-old was in terrific form in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he ended up as the leading run-getter with 510 runs in 10 matches at an astonishing average of 85.00. In four matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Parag made 378 runs in six innings at an average of 75.6, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score was 155.

Parag further addressed all the chatter about him as he asserted that he didn't let that affect himself.

"There are a lot of opinions about me, a lot of chat about me. But when I play domestic cricket, I don't listen to them. It's true that you have a side ear to what everybody is saying but that's good and bad. You don't have to let that affect you. No matter who says what, If I don't truly believe in it, I don't think that really matters."