'Shubman Gill very authentic guy, a gifted cricketer': Kane Williamson rates GT skipper as great cricketing brain

Premier New Zealand and Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson heaped praise on Shubman Gill and his leadership attributes as he replaced Hardik Pandya as the new Titans skipper this season in IPL. Shubman is the youngest captain in the ongoing IPL season as he started his stint on the best possible note with a nervy 6-run win over Mumbai Indians. The 24-year-old made some smart bowling changes in the crucial juncture of the game to help the Titans outclass the five-time champions. His journey as a skipper started on a positive note but he has to keep evolving as the skipper in a long tournament like IPL to achieve big things. Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans to win over Mumbai Indians on his captaincy debut.

Shubman is touted as the next big thing in world cricket and Titans banked on his rising stocks to name him the new captain this season after Pandya parted ways with them to join Mumbai Indians in a trade deal.

Williamson, who led SRH in the past, talked highly of Shubman's talent as he called the 24-year-old a great cricketing brain with some extraordinary talent.

"Shubman’s talent is out of the world. He’s such a gifted cricketer and incredible to watch and it makes it look all very easy. So a special player and had an incredible season last year and it’s just continued on and all the formats playing for India as well. So that’s exciting and a great cricketing brain and a young guy with a lot of energy. He’s really excited at this opportunity and can’t see no doubt something that he’s been quite keen to get involved in. He’s got a great opportunity here at Gujarat. And my role, you know, it’s basically to support and help wherever he sees best fit," Williamson told News18 CricketNext.

The Kiwi maestro suggested that the strong support staff which worked well with the team in the last couple of seasons, will also help in Shubman's growth as a skipper.

"Also just buying into his vision, along with, you know, the support staff. There is great leadership among the support staff and that will be very helpful," he added.

Williamson is ready to offer his support as a senior squad member to Shubman if he needs any advice.

"Being authentic is very important and he seems like a very authentic guy in terms of how he goes about everything that he does. So that probably doesn’t need to be said. But yeah, I am looking to support, if needed. He has got a great cricketing brain and lot of great attributes as a leader. So he is excited to get started and start walking that path, which is slightly different and one with a few more responsibilities. But I am sure he will be fine and do a great job," he concluded.