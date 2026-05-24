Riyan Parag admits RR ‘left it a little too late’ after playoff qualification, makes honest injury confession

Jofra Archer proved to be the difference-maker, taking a three-wicket haul and contributing with the bat as RR won by 30 runs. When RR's batting order was crumbling in the first innings, he was promoted to no. 7 and justified the decision. His quickfire 15-ball 32 proved to be pivotal as RR got to 205/8 in 20 overs. Archer also smashed three sixes and a four.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag feels that his team should have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs earlier, rather than leaving it for their final league game. Ahead of their final league game vs Mumbai Indians, RR needed a win to clinch the final playoff berth. A defeat would have seen them miss out on a spot.

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Then, when RR were defending a target of 206 runs, Archer once again rose to the occasion. First, he dismissed opener Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck in the first over. Then he got the crucial wickets of Naman Dhir (6) and Hardik Pandya (34).

‘That’s how I like to lead': Riyan Parag Speaking after the match, Parag said, "Obviously it's good when things go to plan. I know we've won the game, we've qualified, but a lot of areas that we can do better."

Explaining the decision to promote Archer higher up the order and sending Jadeja at No. 9, Parag said, "Wanted the set batter to play a little longer. We needed runs. It's a wicket where you can't have two players batting in the middle and going at a run a ball. Wanted one guy to take the initiative, take the risk. And the other guy could stay a little bit longer. Have taken a lot of brave calls actually this season. That's how I like to lead."

Archer's dismissal of Hardik was key, as he was forming a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, and MI were trying to stage a fightback. "I thought, Hardik - there's only one guy who can get him out and that is Jofra. It's tough but all the credit to them. I don't usually praise them a lot so they don't gloat," he said.

Parag and Jadeja also returned to the playing XI in RR's final league game. "I'm definitely not fit. All of this was mental toughness. Jofra's fine, he's strong as a rock. Jaddu bhai has some niggles here and there. We should've qualified way earlier. Left it a little too late. Hopefully we learn from all of our games," he concluded.