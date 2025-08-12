Riyan Parag blamed for Sanju Samson's likely breakup with Rajasthan Royals: 'He is the reason'

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath believes Riyan Parag is the main reason behind Sanju Samson potentially asking the Rajasthan Royals to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 season. According to several reports, the Rajasthan skipper has asked the franchise to release him ahead of the next edition of the tournament. However, a final call is yet to be taken by the management and head coach Rahul Dravid. Sanju Samson has reportedly told Rajasthan Royals to release him. (PTI)

In the IPL 2025 season, Samson played as an impact sub in the initial few matches after he wasn't given the clearance for wicketkeeping by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). When Samson played just as a batter, it was Riyan Parag who did the captaincy.

When Samson returned as a full-time captain, he once again got injured by suffering a side strain against the Delhi Capitals. When he was ruled out, Parag once again filled in as the captain. Amid this captaincy saga, there were reports of a rumoured rift between head coach Dravid and Samson. However, the former denied all speculations midway through the season.

Samson's absence also paved the way for the franchise to give a chance to the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngster grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smashing the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament.

Also Read: 'Rajasthan Royals meant the world to me. And then Rahul Dravid…': Sanju Samson adds fresh twist to rumoured exit from RR

With the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryavanshi all but settled, there is no clarity over Samson's position, and hence, this is what might have prompted Samson to think about moving away from the Royals.

“I feel Riyan Parag is the reason. If you consider him for captaincy, how do you expect someone like Samson to stay?," said Badrinath on his YouTube channel.

Samson moving to CSK?

Rumours are rife that Sanju Samson will move to Chennai Super Kings after the five-time champions expressed their desire to acquire the wicketkeeper-batter.

Badrinath believes Samson is the right fit to replace MS Dhoni at the franchise. However, he pointed out that the right-handed batter might not be able to bat lower down the order for CSK.

“If Sanju Samson does come to CSK, then he could be the like-for-like replacement for MS Dhoni. Samson is a batter who can bat in the top three or four spots in the batting order. He is not someone who could fit in the number five or six spot in the playing XI. CSK are strong in those areas of the playing XI. Mhatre is settled, Gaikwad is settled, Brevis is settled," he said.

“I am not sure if CSK would do a transaction like MI did to get Hardik Pandya from GT. So even if Sanju Samson comes in, the question remains whether CSK can fit him into the playing XI," he added.