Watch: Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel involved in heated argument after RR batter smashes RCB pacer for 2 sixes in last over

It got a bit feisty after the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday as Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel seemed to get into a heated argument after the 20th over. Harshal bowled the last over the of the innings in which Parag hit a four and two sixes, one of which came off the last ball.

Parag ended the over with a six over cow corner, making it 18 runs off it. The RR batter thus ended the innings unbeaten on 56 off 31 balls and seemed to be walking off the field at first. However, he then turned around and started having talking heatedly with Harshal Patel, who was held back by a member of the RR support staff.

The subject of the argument was not clear as the host broadcasters cut the feed to advertisements almost as soon as images of the exchange surfaced. However, the feed continued for a few seconds more in the Hindi broadcast. Some words were also exchanged between a few players of both the teams as they left the ground.

Rajasthan Royals posted 144 for 8 batting first in Pune on Tuesday. Josh Hazlewood (2/19), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) picked up two wickets each to stifle the Royals' batting line-up.

Parag single-handedly took his side close to the 150-run mark with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock. He was the lone bright spot for RR with his unbeaten half-century.