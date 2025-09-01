Riyan Parag lays bare ‘managing a lot of stress in IPL’, confident of AUS tour despite Asia Cup snub: ‘I didn’t focus…’

Riyan Parag opened up about the tough IPL season last year, as he also missed out on the upcoming Asia Cup squad. The right-handed all-rounder failed to make a big impact, as his team, the Rajasthan Royals, also finished ninth on the points table. Parag was given the added responsibility of leading the side in Sanju Samson's absence, scoring 393 runs. The young all-rounder failed to make the cut in the 15-member Asia Cup squad but was put on the reserve list. Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

Thrust into leadership duties for the Rajasthan Royals after Sanju Samson’s injury, Parag had to manage immense expectations while dealing with a lingering shoulder injury. However, things have got back to normal for Parag as he has recovered well from the injury.

He revealed that, he was trying to manage a lot of stress during IPL, but now with his return in the Duleep Trophy, he is confident about himself once again

“Since the IPL, I haven’t really played any cricket. During the IPL, I was managing a lot of stress. But this was a good outing. I bowled a few overs and batted for a while. I could have converted my innings into a bigger score, but I’m happy. My arm also feels much better,” Times of India quoted Parag as saying.

The Assamese star is now raring for the Ranji Trophy season and confident of getting picked for the Australia tour in October.

“I think it’s back to basics now. I took a break for my shoulder, and now the Ranji Trophy season is coming up, followed by the Australia tour in October,” he added.

“I didn’t focus too much on my performances”

Parag led the East Zone side in the Duleep Trophy match, scoring 39 runs off 47 balls and taking the crucial wicket of Yash Dhull.

He asserted that his priority was to get back into action and didn't focus too much on his performances.

“The match felt good. That was the main goal when I came here to play. I didn’t focus too much on my performances; I just wanted to have some fun. I haven’t played competitive cricket in a long time," he added.