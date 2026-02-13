Riyan Parag puts all internet theories to rest after becoming Rajasthan Royals captain: ‘Yashasvi Jaiswal told me…’

Everything is okay in the Rajasthan Royals setup, and there's nothing to worry about. Shortly after being named captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Riyan Parag revealed that he had spoken with both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, and that the duo had lent their full support. On Thursday, the Royals confirmed Parag as the captain after he received the nod ahead of Jaiswal, Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Riyan Parag was named the Rajasthan Royals captain on Thursday. (AP)

As soon as Parag was made the skipper, the internet started speculating regarding what Jaiswal might be feeling and whether the youngster would now look to move out of the franchise, considering the leadership role didn't come his way. However, the 24-year-old Parag put all rumours to rest, saying Jaiswal wants to continue his journey with the Royals and he's fully focused on winning the trophy with the inaugural champions. He also opened up on the close bond he shares with both Jaiswal and Jurel.

Ever since Sanju Samson made his way to the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, the Royals were in need of a new captain. With Samson going to CSK, Rajasthan Royals got Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja on board, with the latter even taking a pay cut, and this led to speculation whether the experienced all-rounder would become the new captain. However, the official announcement came on Thursday, confirming Parag as the skipper.

Also Read: Riyan Parag beats Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal to be named Rajasthan Royals captain for IPL 2026 “As everyone knows, Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and I are very close. We have been close since the start. When this entire thing happened, we got the hints of a new captain in late 2025, we came together and decided whoever becomes the captain, will get the full support. That was something from the heart. I have spoken to both Jaiswal and Dhruv and have received a positive reaction,” said Parag during a conversation on the Dream11 app.

“Jaiswal told me one thing that ‘Congrats, my brother. Let’s win it this time'. It is up to the three of us who to take the team forward and help Royals win the tournament for the second time. Jaiswal is happy; he wants to be with RR and play with RR. He wants to win the trophy,” he added.