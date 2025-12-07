“Ro de, ro de”: Virat Kohli roasts Kuldeep Yadav as he receives impact player of the series medal in dressing room

Virat Kohli’s affection for Kuldeep Yadav has been obvious on the field for a while, but the latest BCCI dressing-room video takes it to a different and mischievous level. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and other players after the team won the third ODI cricket match of a series against South Africa.(PTI)

After India wrapped up the ODI series against South Africa 2-1 in Vizag, the team gathered in the dressing room for a small in-house ceremony. Bowling coach Ryan ten Doeschate stepped forward to announce the “Impact Player of the Series” medal, and the moment quickly turned into a mini roast led by Kohli.

Virat Kohli the tease

As ten Doeschate praised a series “where everyone contributed” and highlighted how rare it is for a bowler to stand out in a bat-dominated contest, he named Kuldeep Yadav as the impact player. The left-arm wrist-spinner stepped up to receive the medal, and that’s when Kohli moved first - reaching out to shake his hand, patting him warmly, and setting the tone for what followed.

Kuldeep, never the most flamboyant speaker in the group, began his usual low-key acceptance: a quick acknowledgement that the coach had said everything, followed by a simple “congrats to Virat bhai and Jaisu, he played an unbelievable innings,” before urging everyone to just enjoy the win. As he starts, Virat Kohli can be heard playfully saying “ro de, ro de” - a cheeky nudge as if to tell him, “go on, cry now,” drawing laughs from those around him and making the spinner grin through the embarrassment.

The teasing doesn’t stop there. As Kuldeep wraps up his short speech, Kohli actually pops up from his seat and briefly impersonates him - exaggerating the humble body language and tone, like a senior pulling the leg of the quiet topper in class. The room breaks into more laughter, but the undercurrent is clear.

It also says plenty about the team’s internal dynamic. Ten Doeschate’s words underline how Kuldeep’s middle-overs control and knack for breakthroughs shaped the series. Kuldeep’s own reactions show he remains grounded despite that influence. And Kohli, India’s biggest modern batting icon, plays hype man and teaser in one frame - turning a routine medal handover into a moment that captures chemistry, security and trust inside the Indian dressing room.

For Kuldeep, the medal is a reward. For every watching the clip, Kohli’s “ro de, ro de” and that little impersonation are proof that he’s now one of the core guys in this team’s inner circle.