Arshdeep Singh chases Virat Kohli for reel; star gives in and delivers a killer dig: ‘Teri bhi pakki thi’

Virat Kohli made an appearance in Arshdeep Singh's social media post on Saturday after India beat South Africa by nine wickets in the third and final ODI match of the series in Visakhapatnam. Kohli scored a fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODI cricket as India won the series 2-1. The former India captain was adjudged with the Player of the Series award. Virat Kohli (right) and Arshdeep Singh after the team won the third ODI cricket match of a series against South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium(PTI)

Arshdeep has been active on social media, often grabbing teammates for reels during post-match celebrations. After Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav, it was Kohli’s turn on Saturday.

As the players posed with the trophy, Arshdeep, standing next to Kohli, filmed a reel. In the clip that went viral, the fast bowler told Kohli that a third consecutive century was on the cards if the target had been higher. “Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise (The target wasn’t big enough, brother; otherwise a century seemed certain),” said Arshdeep.

Kohli fired back with a witty reply: “Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein (Thankfully we won the toss; otherwise, you would have been hit for a century in the dew!).”

A BTS clip also emerged showing Kuldeep and Dhruv Jurel watching the filming, both bursting into laughter at Kohli’s comeback.

Later, a separate clip emerged on social media showing how hard Arshdeep had to convince Kohli. In the video, he is seen talking to the batter seconds after he hit the winning run, just as he was making his way back to the dugout.

India finally won the toss for the first time in 21 ODI matches as they put the visitors to bat first. Quinton de Kock scored a ton, but South Africa managed just 270 runs.

Chasing 271 for victory, India rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 116 and his opening stand of 155 with Rohit Sharma, who hit 75, to achieve the target with 10.1 overs to spare in Visakhapatnam. The left-hander now has a century in each of the international formats. Kohli, on the other hand, followed up his consecutive tons with 65 not out from 45 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes to end the series with 302 runs and the player of the series award. He hit the winning run as India sealed the series.