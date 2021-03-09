‘If this doesn’t make you happy, nothing will’: Sachin Tendulkar plays a classic straight drive in nets - WATCH
Former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has recently returned to the cricket field to entertain the followers of the game. He is leading the team – India Legends in the ongoing 2021 Road Safety World Series T20 tournament.
After defeating Bangladesh Legends in their previous face-off by 10-wickets, the Master Blaster hit the nets ahead of the next face-off against England Legends. While working on his batting skills in the nets, Sachin played a classic straight-drive and the players around him couldn’t resist themselves from lauding him.
Former Indian all-rounder Rohan Gavaskar, who is a part of Sachin-led India Legends’ captured the shot on camera and shared the video on Twitter. He captioned the video as, “If this doesn’t make you happy, nothing will.”
The video of Sachin’s straight-drive caused quite a stir on social media as it has garnered more than 142k views and 9k likes so far.
Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa commented that Tendulkar's bat 'still looked a foot wide' and Gavaskar agreed with him.
In the previous clash against Bangladesh Legends, the duo of Sachin and Virender Sehwag paired up once again and entertained the crowd at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. Chasing a 110-run target, Sehwag smashed a 35-ball 80*, while skipper Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 33 runs off 26 deliveries. They won the game by 10 wickets with 9 overs to spare.
India Legends remain unbeaten so far in the tournament. They have won all their three matches and stand on top of the points table with 12 points. Tonight, they will face Kevin Pietersen-lead England Legends who are currently placed 4th.
