e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Road Safety World Series: Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel steer South Africa Legends to victory

Road Safety World Series: Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel steer South Africa Legends to victory

Chasing 144, South Africa was teetering at 42/4, but then Rhodes (53 not out) and Morkel (54 not out) took the opposition bowlers to cleansers and took their side home.

cricket Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:08 IST
PTI
PTI
Navi Mumbai
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Rhodes(Twitter)
         

Jonty Rhodes and Albie Morkel recreated old magic as their blistering knocks helped South Africa Legends beat West Indies Legends by six wickets in their Road Safety World Series match here on Wednesday. Chasing 144, South Africa was teetering at 42/4, but then Rhodes (53 not out) and Morkel (54 not out) took the opposition bowlers to cleansers and took their side home.

Rhodes rekindled the memories as he hammered six fours and one six and so did Morkel.

Their unbroken 104-run stand did the trick for their team.

There were expectations from Hershalle Gibbs, but he perished quickly.

Earlier, South Africa restricted West Indies Legends to 143/8 despite promising starts by openers Daren Ganga (31) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (21), who added 48 for the first wicket.

South Africa’s left-arm orthodox bowler Paul Harris (3-21) send both the openers back in quick succession.

He also dismissed the legendary Brian Lara (4) cheaply.

However, Ricardo Powell’s 30 and a quick-fire 23 by all-rounder Carl Hooper propelled West Indies to 143/8.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news