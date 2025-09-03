Robin Uthappa drops f-bomb, rages at Michael Clarke for sharing IPL slapgate video: 'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...'

The release of the infamous 2008 IPL slapgate video by Lalit Modi and former Australia captain Michael Clarke has stirred massive uproar in the cricketing community. Both have drawn flak for reigniting an ugly chapter from the league’s inaugural season, with many accusing them of showing little sensitivity by making the footage public. It remained one of the most controversial incidents in IPL history when Harbhajan Singh got miffed with S Sreesanth and slapped him after an IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings on the cricket field. The former MI spinner was banned for 11 matches for his actions, while two players have already buried the hatchet and shared a good relationship off the field. Robin Uthappa slammed Michael Clarke for sharing IPL slapgate video.(Instagram and Getty Images)

Harbhajan has publicly expressed regret for his actions on multiple occasions, while Sreesanth has also spoken warmly about him in interviews. Over the years, the two have repaired their bond and now share a friendly relationship, frequently appearing together in commentary, promotional activities, and other professional engagements.

Meanwhile, Modi and Clarke recently shared the video online, which has rubbed salt into their wounds once again. Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, who was also part of that controversial match, lashed out at Clarke for releasing the video. He compared it to exposing Australian cricket controversies long kept private to protect players’ dignity.

“That whole Slapgate thing that happened in the IPL. What the f*** man? How does someone get away with stuff like that?" Uthappa said on the Kim-Appa show with Jarrod Kimber. “Now, imagine we put up a clip of something that an Australian did that was offensive, that was kept under wraps for the respect of that whole situation, to save the respect of that situation, which is an impulsive, bad decision that a human being made… Now that you have gone and interviewed someone, and you have got access to the file, do you think you have the right to publish it, put that into the world, and make those two people go through that whole emotion, that raw emotion, 20 years later?" he added.

"You can’t treat people like crap…": Uthappa

Uthappa slammed the lack of empathy shown in reviving the slapgate saga, stressing mistakes shouldn’t be repeatedly highlighted. He also questioned racial double standards in cricket, pointing out how non-brown players often escape scrutiny while Indians face prolonged embarrassment.

“Where is your sense of sensitivity and empathy for other people?" Uthappa asked. “We all make mistakes, but are we going to keep putting it out there to make people go through the embarrassment of the wrong choices the person has made? For me, it’s guys who aren’t brown skinned who get away with it a lot more. Today, we are speaking about Sunny G having an opinion on what other countries speak about Indian cricket. But what about this? Imagine the human implications of this… You can’t treat people like crap just because it’ll get you more views," he added.