'IPL created the market': CSK's Robin Uthappa sends savage four-word reply to Pakistan journalist over tweet on IPL, PSL

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 26 with the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings taking on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. The tournament this year sees an addition of two new franchises; Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, and also preceded a mega auction in February. The players have begun to arrive in India ahead of the scheduled start of the tournament; all matches in the group stage will be played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune.

The IPL is the second major T20 league this year after the Pakistan Super League was conducted between January 27-February 27, with Lahore Qalandars lifting a maiden league title.

Ahead of the start of the IPL, a journalist from Pakistan tweeted about the two leagues and while he admitted that there is “no comparison” between the two, the journalist stated that PSL grew pretty quickly in an era where other countries had also been hosting their respective T20 leagues.

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who is set to appear for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of IPL, had a four-word reply to the tweet from the journalist. Uthappa wrote, “IPL created the market!!”

IPL created the market!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 19, 2022

Uthappa had played a key role for the CSK during the later stages of the 2021 edition of the tournament, as MS Dhoni's side lifted its fourth title. In the mega auction, the Super Kings management placed their faith in the veteran India batter as they bought him back for INR 2 crore.

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni was among a host of players who began training ahead of the new season of the tournament. The franchise is currently taking part in its first phase of training in Surat. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK batter who had won the Orange Cap last season, joined the team earlier this week.