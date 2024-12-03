Mumbai [India], : Season 6 of the Tennis Premier League is set to kick off on Tuesday at the Cricket Club of India , Mumbai, and will run until Sunday. The opening ceremony will feature legendary Indian player Leander Paes, along with Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre, brand ambassador of the Chennai Smashers, and Taapsee Pannu, co-owner of the Punjab Patriots, who will attend their teams' opening games. Rohan Bopanna's Rajasthan Rangers to lock horns with Sumit Nagal's Gujarat Panthers in TPL season 6 opener

TPL Season 6 will witness eight teams competing against each other, with Rohan Bopanna's Rajasthan Rangers facing Sumit Nagal's Gujarat Panthers in the first match of the day.

Co-founders Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain expressed their excitement about the start of TPL's sixth season.

"We are all excited for the sixth edition of TPL. The journey has been very good so far, and we hope to make this season bigger and better. I wish luck to all the players and the teams," Kunal Thakkur said in a statement released by TPL.

"It feels so great that we are starting the sixth edition of TPL. We have some big and prominent names in the ranks, and I wish all the franchises and players the very best for the tournament," Mrunal Jain added.

In the second encounter, the Hyderabad Strikers will take on the Bengal Wizards, followed by a match between the Punjab Patriots and the Mumbai Eagles. The Bengaluru SG Pipers and Chennai Smashers will face off in the final fixture of the opening day. The semi-finals and final are scheduled for December 8.

The sixth edition of TPL promises to be more thrilling than ever, showcasing top domestic and international tennis talents, including Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna, and Hugo Gaston, among others.

Looking ahead to the new season, Co-Founder Kunal Thakkur remarked, "The sixth season of TPL marks a significant milestone in our journey to promote tennis in India. Every edition has been a step forward in elevating the sport, and this year we've raised the bar even higher. With such an incredible lineup of talent and passionate teams, I'm confident we're in for an unforgettable week of competition and camaraderie."

Reflecting on the league's journey so far, Co-Founder Mrunal Jain stated, "It's an honour to witness the start of TPL Season 6 a dream that has grown into a thriving platform for tennis enthusiasts across the country. This year, we have some of the finest domestic and international players, and I'm sure they will deliver thrilling matches for fans."

"The Tennis Premier League is more than just a competition; it's a movement to build a vibrant tennis culture in India. From the players to the fans, everyone's energy makes this league special. I wish all the teams the very best and look forward to a spectacular season ahead," she concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.