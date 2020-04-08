Rohit’s wife Ritika does an Anushka, crashes Instagram live chat of husband and Yuvraj

cricket

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 09:09 IST

India opener Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh did an Anushka Sharma when she crashed into the Instagram live session of her husband and Yuvraj Singh. Anushka, a few days ago, had commented during the Instagram live session of Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli.

As all sporting action around the globe has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have started to spend more time on social media than ever before. The likes of Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen have started to interact with fans and former players regularly on Instagram and Twitter.

Indian cricketers are not far behind and Rohit Sharma is the flag bearer of them. The India opener, who had interviewed Jasprit Bumrah a few days on his Instagram handle, chatted with former India left-hander Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh

Rohit and Yuvraj were discussing the story of their first meeting when Rohit’s wife Ritika jumped into the conversion and commented, “What about the first time you’ll met me”.

In his first trip with the Indian side, Rohit, unknowingly, had kept his kitbag on Yuvraj Singh’s seat and the left-hander had come and asked him to vacate the seat.

“There was an incident in which I had entered the team bus early, I was half an hour early and I had taken the seat which was originally reserved for Yuvraj. He then entered the bus and I thought ‘that is how you make an entry’,” he added.

Rohit then went on to narrate what Yuvraj did when he found out his seat was already occupied.

“He asked me ‘do you know whose seat this is’? He then said, ‘get up, it is my seat, you go sit on another seat’. RP Singh had told me that the seat was Yuvraj’s but I still chose to sit there. Having said this, we have a good relationship now,” Rohit said.

Yuvraj also had high words for Sharma and went on to say that he had predicted that among the younger lot, Rohit Sharma would go on to become a matured player.

Rohit had a remarkable 2019 as he became the first player to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

He also went on to open the batting in Test cricket and saw immediate success.