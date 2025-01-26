Rohit sent warning over Bumrah, Shami's injuries as major absentee at CT 2025 sparks concern: 'Siraj would've filled...'

There is still no update regarding Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. Amid these growing concerns, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels the team management could have included Mohammed Siraj as a backup pacer in the squad. Irfan Pathan feels the management could have included Mohammed Siraj in the Champions Trophy squad.(ICC)

Mohammed Shami is in the squad for the ongoing T20I series against England, but the pacer is yet to feature in the playing XI. It's unclear whether Shami is unfit or not being played due to team combination.

On the other hand, Bumrah suffered back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia, and he is facing a race against time.

Irfan Pathan also feels that playing four spinners in Dubai won't be a viable option; hence, having Mohammed Siraj in the squad made more sense. India have named four spinners for the Champions Trophy-- Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

"You need a backup pacer. Siraj could have been a good option. In Dubai, playing four spinners isn't viable. With Bumrah and Shami returning from injuries, it won't be easy for them straight away," Irfan Pathan said at a promotional event in Kolkata, as per news agency PTI.

"A pacer like Siraj would have filled that gap. That said, we hope the selectors' choices perform well, and we should back them," he added.

Speaking of Bumrah, the pacer will most likely miss the opening two ODIs against England. If he is unavailable for the third and final ODI, then the management risks taking Bumrah without giving him some game time in the white-ball format.

When the squad for the Champions Trophy was announced, Rohit Sharma cited Siraj's ineffectiveness when the ball gets old as the main reason he was not picked in the squad.

Virat and Rohit will score runs

Irfan Pathan also backed under-fire Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to come good in the white-ball format. Virat and Rohit had a disappointing tour of Australia as both underwhelmed with the bat.

The former India all-rounder feels that ODI is the favourite format of Rohit and Virat. Hence, the duo should have no problem in getting back among runs.

"They'll start scoring runs in white-ball cricket; there's no doubt about that," Irfan said.

"Test cricket is a different ball game altogether. Adjustments are needed, whether it's Virat managing deliveries outside the off-stump or Rohit finding his rhythm. ODI is their favourite format, and they'll bounce back strongly," he added.

In the series against Australia, Rohit scored 31 runs in five innings, while Kohli managed 190 runs in nine innings.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.