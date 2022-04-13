Rohit Sharma scores 10,000 T20 runs, second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach milestone

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has become the second Indian and seventh batter overall to cross 10,000 runs in men's T20 cricket. Rohit reached the milestone in Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings in what was his 362nd innings in the shortest format of the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma reaches 10,000 T20 runs, second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach milestone

Rohit, 34, was just 25 runs away when he started his innings on Wednesday in Pune. He raced past that mark in just 16 balls with a towering six off fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. However, he ended up getting dismissed off the very next ball.

Rohit's longtime international teammate and former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had become the first Indian to reach 10,000 T20 runs during the 2021 IPL. He was the fifth player to reach that mark and Kolkata Knight Riders batter and Australia captain Aaron Finch was the next player to get there before Rohit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Indies great Chris Gayle was the first player to reach the five-figure mark in T20 cricket. He remains the highest run scorer by some margin, having scored a whopping 14,562 runs in 463 games. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (11,698), West Indies captain and Rohit's MI team mate Kieron Pollard (11,474), Finch (10,499), Kohli (10,379) and David Warner (10,373) make up the list of players above Rohit.

Rohit is the third highest run scorer of all time in the IPL with 5719 runs in 213 innings. Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 70 in Wednesday to take his career tally to 5891 runs in 196 innings. Kohli si the all time highest run scorer in the IPL with 6390 runs in 204 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, Rohit is the highest run scorer in T20 internationals with 3313 runs in 117 innings. He has also scored a record four centuries in T20Is.