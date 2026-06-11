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Rohit Sharma allays fitness concerns, answers biggest question ahead of Afghanistan ODIs with intense net session

There was little to suggest any lingering fitness concerns. Rohit Sharma moved freely and completed the session without any visible signs of discomfort.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 07:50 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Rohit Sharma has eased any concerns over his fitness after joining India's net session ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The veteran opener had suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2026, but was recently cleared by the BCCI, as reported by Hindustan Times on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, Rohit drew plenty of attention during India's training session at the IS Bindra Stadium complex on Wednesday evening.

Rohit Sharma trains hard in nets ahead of Afghanistan ODIs.(PTI)

Having already secured a convincing win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test, India will now turn their focus to the ODI series, which marks an important step in their preparations for next year's ODI World Cup. With several key players returning and combinations to be tested, the series offers an early opportunity to build momentum.

Even at 39, Rohit remains one of the biggest attractions whenever India takes the field. The former captain was closely watched as he went through his paces.

According to a report on news agency PTI, Rohit's session began away from the batting nets, where he spent a few minutes speaking with strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux before gradually easing into a set of light shuttle runs as part of his warm-up routine.

The early exchanges were typical of a batter returning after a brief layoff. Rohit appeared to be finding his rhythm, focusing on timing and getting a feel for the conditions rather than forcing the pace. There were a few mistimed strokes and tentative moments, but the session was more about reacclimatising to match preparation than making a statement.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya ruled out

Meanwhile, India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya have both been ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Kohli suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final, while Pandya's recovery suffered a setback at the last minute. Having been close to regaining full fitness, the all-rounder picked up a fresh foot injury, forcing him to miss the three-match ODI series.

 
bcci odi series rohit sharma afghanistan fitness
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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