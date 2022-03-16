‘Captaincy has come in the hands of right captain’: Ex-IND batter draws comparison between Rohit -Kohli, makes big claim

After impressing most with his captaincy skills in the Indian Premier League, star batter Rohit Sharma is doing exactly the same with Team India. The unit under Rohit's leadership completed a 2-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in Tests, and had earlier notched a similar result against New Zealand and West Indies in the limited-overs format.

With Rohit delivering 100 per cent results in every match he has led so far, former India Test player Wasim Jaffer made huge claim about the Mumbaikar's leadership capabilities.

Drawing comparisons with Virat Kohli, the 44-year-old said Rohit can achieve bigger milestones than his predecessor in the longer format of the game.

Also read: Rohit Sharma-led India scripts spectacular Asian record with SL whitewash

"Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli. Don't know how many Tests he will captain, but tactically I feel he is one of the best captains and we are seeing the results of how they have whitewashed each series. It feels like the captaincy has come in the hands of the right captain," said the former cricketer during an interaction with ESPNCricinfo.

Rohit's unbeaten run also helped Team India script a spectacular Asian record, but fell short of the world record owing to the team's result in the Test series against New Zealand.

India lost none during their 15-match home season hence registering a win percentage of 93.7. Among Asian teams, it is the highest win percentage ever recorded by a side (minimum 10 matches). The next best is by the Indian side of the 2008/9 season that had won eight of their 11 games at home while three ended in a draw hence registering a win percentage of 72.7.

Kohli, on the other hand, is currently India's most successful Test captain, having won 40 out of his 68 Tests with a staggering win percentage of 59. Under him, the team achieved world number one ranking in Tests and secured a historic series win against Australia in their own backyard.