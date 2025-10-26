Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's last stand on Australian soil called ‘poetic justice’: ‘It was meant to be’

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma settled some nerves, for themselves and their fans, as they stitched together a truly memorable partnership of 168 runs, remaining unbeaten through to the end to grab a consolation win against Australia in Sydney. In what is likely to be the duo’s final match in Australia, India’s veteran batters showed why they would be remembered as two of the greatest of all time. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action during their mammoth stand in Sydney.(AFP)

As far as former Indian international all-rounder Irfan Pathan was concerned, the reason this partnership would remain so important and memorable is because it felt like ‘poetic justice’ to have the two superstars wrap up their Aussie chapter in sync with one another.

Pathan pointed out how Kohli got just the right number of runs to drag his average down under above 50, while Rohit Sharma reached the exclusive 50 international centuries club at one of his favourite grounds in Sydney.

“The way things unfolded today, it felt like it was meant to be,” said Pathan on Star Sports' post-match show. "Nothing could be better than watching both these great players finish the match together. Virat needed around 70-74 runs in this game to maintain an average of 50 in Australia, and he made exactly that. If this isn’t poetic justice, then what is?”

‘He reduced weight, put in the effort…’

Pathan also credited Rohit for improving his fitness and ensuring he lost weight to extend any sort of run he could have in the ODI team. He pointed out in particular how his full-length dive to save himself from a run-out in Adelaide indicated he was still hungry to be playing at this stage.

“Rohit worked so hard, he reduced weight, put in the effort, and his improved fitness showed when he quickly recovered from that run-out in the second match. Both have shown that ‘picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,’ (the story isn’t over yet).”

Rohit Sharma had looked in truly sensational touch enroute to 121* at the SCG. He had looked scratchy in the first two matches, including during his gritty knock in Adelaide, but he was playing like the Rohit of old in Sydney as he appeared in full flow.

Kohli, meanwhile, had a nervy start to his innings but then fell into the familiar flow of constructing an ODI chase. During the simple 237-run chase, Kohli overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest scorer in ODI cricket history.

The legendary pair of batters will next play for India in a home ODI series against South Africa.