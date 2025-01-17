Rohit Sharma bats in nets under floodlights, brings out trademark pull shot in practice session ahead of England ODIs

Indian captain Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram profile on Friday to share a video of him batting at the nets during a practice session. Rohit, playing with the white-ball, looked in good touch as he played multiple aggressive shots, including his trademark pull shot. Rohit Sharma played aggressive shots during his practice session(Instagram)

Rohit had returned to practice with the Mumbai team at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, fueling speculation about his participation in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to begin on January 23. While his availability for the game remains uncertain, the 37-year-old spent a productive morning session batting alongside Mumbai stalwart Ajinkya Rahane.

Watch as Rohit practiced under lights in the nets:

Rohit’s presence at the Mumbai nets comes after a challenging stint with the Indian team in Australia, where his batting form hit a rough patch. Across three Tests, he managed a meager 31 runs, and his struggles culminated in him stepping aside for the series-deciding fifth Test in Sydney.

Jasprit Bumrah took over the captaincy for that match, igniting widespread speculation about Rohit’s future as India’s leader, particularly in the longest format.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) left the door open for Rohit to play in the domestic fixture. “As is the process and routine owing to the gaps between tournaments, the management speaks with the players about their availability,” an MCA official told PTI.

“Rohit will also be approached around the time of selection for the Ranji Trophy game.”

Despite the uncertainty, Rohit has vowed to continue practicing with the Mumbai team, seemingly determined to rediscover his touch. His woes with the bat have led to intense scrutiny, but the captain has made it clear that he has no intention of stepping down from his role.

"I am not going anywhere," he had asserted in an interview with the host broadcaster during the Australia series.

As Mumbai gears up for their Ranji Trophy challenge, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, whose return to domestic cricket could provide a much-needed boost to his confidence and his career.