Rohit Sharma becomes 4th to enter elite IPL run-scoring list in 250th game; breaks Pollard's long-standing MI record

Rohit Sharma had an off day during the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday; even as he scored 36 in the game after Mumbai Indians opted to bat, he faced 25 deliveries and struggled to get going. Regardless, it was a special game for Rohit to begin with, and despite the struggle, he did achieve a couple of impressive feats during his stay at the crease. Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians(AFP)

The match against PBKS in Chandigarh was Rohit's 250th in the Indian Premier League; he became the only second player in the league's rich history to reach the mark after Chennai Super Kings' legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had also played his 250th game earlier in the season. In the upcoming days, both Dinesh Karthik (249) and Virat Kohli (244), who play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are also expected to reach this milestone, barring any injuries.

During his 36-run knock, Rohit also reached 6500 runs in the IPL, becoming the only fourth batter to reach the figure. Here's the list of players with the most runs in IPL history (r denotes retired):

Virat Kohli - 7624

Shikhar Dhawan - 6769

David Warner 6563

Rohit Sharma - 6508

Suresh Raina (r) - 5528

Among active cricketers, CSK's MS Dhoni is the closest behind Rohit, with 5,141 runs to his name. However, no other active cricketer, barring the above-mentioned players in the IPL, has touched the 5000-run mark yet, meaning the top-4 is likely to stay intact this year.

Most sixes for MI

Despite his struggle, Rohit did connect the ball for a maximum on three occasions; consequently, he made a new franchise record on Thursday. Rohit surpassed MI legend Kieron Pollard to notch the record for most sixes for the franchise; he now has 224 to his name.

Here's the list of the most six-hitters for MI:

Rohit Sharma - 224

Kieron Pollard (r) - 223

Hardik Pandya - 104

Ishan Kishan - 103

Suryakumar Yadav - 97

Overall, Rohit has 275 sixes in the league – he played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the first three seasons of IPL. The opener remains second in the list of players with the most sixes in the league, only behind Chris Gayle, who has 357 of those to his name.