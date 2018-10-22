Rohit Sharma betters Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner to create world record

The target of 322 was not going to be easy, more so when India lost Shikhar Dhawan in the second over. But, then Virat Kohli walked out and there was Rohit Sharma to give him company. And there was no stopping them.

Kohli hit the ground running with a flurry of boundaries, Rohit was sedate, seeing off the new ball, and reached his 50. A switch was flicked, the accelerator pressed as the opener took the Windies bowling attack by the scruff of the neck and tossed them by the wayside.

The languid drives, the nonchalant pulls and the authoritative slogs, all made an appearance as Rohit galloped away to his 20th century. He became only the fourth Indian to reach this feat. However, he was not done yet and when Kohli was dismissed, Rohit made sure he stayed to close out the chase.

He stayed out and smacked the winning six to take India past the target and in the process, notched up his sixth score of more than 150 in ODIs. He went past Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner, who have five such scores.

The right-hander has three double centuries to his name and is without a doubt, the best opener against the white ball.

“It’s our 5th or 6th double-century partnership, it’s a pleasure to bat with him. When we are batting like that, it’s good fun out there and we know the team will benefit from it as well,” captain Virat Kohli said at the end of the match.

