Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi's elusive international record with fiery Florida knock against West Indies

Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi's elusive international record with fiery Florida knock against West Indies

cricket
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:15 AM IST
Rohit scored a fiery 16-ball 33 against Nicholas Pooran's men, a knock that helped India get off a dominant start in the fourth T20I. And en route to the knock, Rohit smashed Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi's long-standing record in international cricket.
Shahid Afridi; Rohit Sharma
ByHT Sports Desk

India captain Rohit Sharma played a crucial role in the team's 59-run win at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday, a win which helped India seal the series with a match in hand in the five-game T20I contest against West Indies. Rohit scored a fiery 16-ball 33 against Nicholas Pooran's men, a knock that helped India get off a dominant start in the fourth T20I. And en route to the knock, Rohit smashed Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi's long-standing record in international cricket. Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at Rishabh Pant for deliberately taking time to effect run-out in IND vs WI T20I

Rohit's knock came after West Indies opted to bowl first in Florida following a small rain delay. Rohit laced two boundaries and three maximums in his 16-ball knock to give India a solid start with a 53-run opening stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav in 4.4 overs.

With those twin sixes, Rohit went past former Pakistan captain Afridi to record the most sixes scored by an Asian batter in international cricket. Rohit now has a tally of 477 sixes, one more than Afridi. Overall, Rohit stands second in international cricket after West Indies great Chris Gayle's tally of 553 sixes.

Rohit's tally of 477 sixes includes 163 sixes in 132 T20I appearances, 250 sixes in 233 ODI matches and remaining 64 in Test cricket.

RELATED STORIES

En route to the knock, Rohit also reached the milestone of 3000 runs in T20I cricket as an opener. He became only the second batter in the world to reach the milestone after New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who has a tally of 3119 runs as 99 innings as openers. Overall, Rohit's T20I run tally of 3487 runs in 132 appearances remains the highest ever score by a batter in the format.

Talking about the game, an all-round performance from the Indian side helped them secure a series win.

"I think it was pleasing how we played the game. The conditions were not easy but we got to a good score. A lot of thought went in on how we batted and it was pleasing to see. The pitch was quite slow which our bowlers used to their advantage. I thought 190 was a good score, but with the kind of batting that WI have, no score is good. We played good cricket to get the win today. The batters were really smart and the bowlers bowled in pairs to get wickets. It put the brakes on their scoring," Rohit said after the win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
rohit sharma shahid afridi indian cricket team india vs west indies
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP