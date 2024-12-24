Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Virat Kohli's outside off-stump woes: ‘You only said he’s a modern-day great'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 24, 2024 11:56 AM IST

Like the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma also believes Virat Kohli will find a way to score runs in the last two Tests in Australia.

India captain Rohit Sharma ended his silence on Virat Kohli's struggles with deliveries outside the off stump. In his unique style, Rohit first broke into laughter and then replied to the reporter using his own words when asked about Kohli's form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Barring the century in the second of the first Test in Perth, Kohli has not at his best in this series. More than the low scores, Kohli's repeated mode of dismissals has become the most significant cause of concern for Indian fans.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and teammate Virat Kohli leave the field(AP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and teammate Virat Kohli leave the field(AP)

The former India captain has been trapped with the outside off-stump line far too often for comfort in recent times. Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have all troubled Kohli with a good mix of good length and fuller length deliveries outside the off stump.

However, like the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit also believes Kohli will find a way to score runs. "You only said he is a modern-day great. Modern-day greats will figure out their way or the path (to overcome issues)," Rohit said in the press-match press conference at the MCG on Tuesday.

The Boxing Day Test is just a couple of days away and with the series evenly poised at 1-1 after the first three Tests, it is imperative for India's batters to put their hand up.

Rohit tightlipped about India's batting order

Kohli is not the only one having issues in Australia. The captain himself has been horribly short of runs in Test cricket this year. If the away-going deliveries have brought about Kohli's downfall, it's the in-swingers that have given Rohit sleepless nights. The fact that he didn't open the batting in the last two Tests has also not helped his case.

"Let's not worry about that (the batting order). I think 'who bats where?' is something that we need to figure out within ourselves. It's not something I should be discussing at every press conference. Whatever it takes for our team to look good or gives the best chance to succeed, we will do that," Rohit said.

When asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, Rohit said the team management doesn't want to complicate things by giving them too much to worry about.

"See, as I told you, all these youngsters - Rishabh, Gill, Jaiswal, all these youngsters are in the same boat. We don't want to complicate what they are doing. They know what they are expected to do.

"Our job here is to keep talking to them about small things like match awareness. I don't think we need to tell them more and complicate stuff," he added.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On