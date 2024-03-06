Rohit Sharma doffs his hat to milestone man Ravichandran Ashwin as India meet Ben Stokes' England in 5th Test

Even though the 100 Test for Team India is just a number for Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma feels no praise is enough for the spin-bowling wizard of the Asian giants. Veteran all-rounder Ashwin will bag another major milestone in the five-match Test series between India and England on Friday. Ashwin will become the third Indian spinner to record 100 appearances in the longest and oldest format of the game at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. No praise enough for R Ashwin, feels Rohit Sharma(AFP-PTI)

In what is being seen as a rarity in cricket, two players will complete 100 Test appearances in the Dharamsala encounter. Ashwin will be joined by Jonny Bairstow, who is also set to play his 100th Test for England at the same venue. Spinner Ashwin is having a record-fest series against England in the third edition of the ICC World Test Championship. Talking about India's milestone man on the eve of the 5th Test against Ben Stokes' England, skipper Rohit reserved high praise for senior spinner Ashwin.

What Rohit Sharma said about R Ashwin before 5th Test

"(It's a) big achievement for any player to play 100 Tests. It is a big milestone. He has been a match-winner for us. What he has done for us, no praise is enough. His performances over the last five-seven years, every series he has contributed. It is rare to have players like him. I want to congratulate him on his 100 Test landmark, of course, to get near it as the toss hasn't happened. It feels good to reap the rewards of your hard work," Rohit told reporters in Dharamsala.

Record-fest series for Ashwin

Only eight bowlers have picked up 500 Test wickets. Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley for his wicket No. 500 in the England series. The in-form bowler is the second-fastest to achieve the major milestone in Test cricket. Only Australia's Nathan Lyon has taken more wickets than Ashwin since the Indian spinner's Test debut in 2011. Ashwin has 354 wickets at home - the most by any Indian bowler. Ashwin surpassed legendary Anil Kumble to unlock the special achievement in the 4th Test against England.