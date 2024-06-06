New York, Rohit Sharma's bruised biceps is expected to heal before the big game against Pakistan on Sunday but the "semi-dangerous" track with "huge open cracks" at the Nassau County will be a worry for all stakeholders, ahead of the marquee clash to promote the shortest version in the mainland United States. Rohit Sharma doing fine but "huge open cracks" on drop-in pitch leaves ICC red-faced

With a host of experts including former England skipper Michael Vaughan being scathing in their assessments, questions are being raised as to why a few practice games weren't played before the big event to allow the pitch to settle down.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The Indian skipper was hit flush on right bicep by a delivery from Ireland bowler Josh Little here on Wednesday, which suddenly took off from length.

Rohit had to retire hurt after scoring a 50 and at halfway stage in second innings.

"Rohit's injury isn't serious. He himself said that it's a bit sore. He should be okay for Pakistan game as of now. There are two practice sessions before that," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Indian team management is unlikely to file any official complaint about the nature of the track but the displeasure is clear about the nature of the virgin track, which according to some who saw, is "semi-dangerous" and "unfit for T20 cricket."

"It is actually a very fresh pitch. There is a fair grass cover but along with it are big cracks. So it will seam but also take off from length. Now when you have a fresh track like this, you first try out a few games like you do beta testing with a new app. Then you release it in the market. It is not a T20 wicket and all four tracks look same," someone closely associated with Indian team said after a first-hand look at the track after the match.

May be a bit more use of roller would even out cracks but these kind of tracks take time to settle down.

While Indian pacers literally toyed with a very competent T20 outfit like Ireland, even the biggest fan of Arshdeep Singh wouldn't have imagined that his deliveries would take off like surface to air missiles.

"One should be glad that nothing serious happened to Rohit and Rishabh . They are fine," the source added.

However Ireland's Harry Tector had to undergo mandatory concussion test as a nasty snorter from Jasprit Bumrah first hit his gloves and then flush on the helmet before Virat Kohli completed the catch.

India's 2007 T20 World Cup final's Man of the match Irfan Pathan was also very critical of the wicket.

"Look, we definitely want to promote cricket in America, but this pitch is not safe for players. If we had a pitch like this in India, a match would never be played there again for a very long time," he said on Star Sports.

He added, "This pitch is definitely not good. I mean, we are talking about the World Cup here, not even a bilateral series."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.